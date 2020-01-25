Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.75, 4,316,915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,554,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.