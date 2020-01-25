Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 431,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 198,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,400. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

