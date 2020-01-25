Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,269,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 10,149,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.