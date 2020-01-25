Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 6.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 1,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

