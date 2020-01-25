Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 7,751 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. 284,533 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30.

