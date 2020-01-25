Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA MIDF traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

