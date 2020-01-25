Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $12.47 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,277 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 7.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 4,982,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.