Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up approximately 10.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $40,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,806,000 after purchasing an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth about $20,716,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth about $17,920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,503,000 after purchasing an additional 159,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

NYSE TIF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

