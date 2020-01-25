Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $317,362.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007511 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.