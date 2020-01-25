TheStreet Downgrades Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to C+

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 1,377,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,363. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.