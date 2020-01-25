TheStreet Downgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
EQBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of EQBK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 120,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,865. The firm has a market cap of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Equity BancShares Company Profile
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.
