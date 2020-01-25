The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0254 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $942,579.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

