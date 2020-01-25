Thar Token Price Up 24% Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $117,584.00 and $79.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

999 (999) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014161 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006106 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.