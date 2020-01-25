Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.69

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and traded as high as $67.05. Thalassa shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 31,393 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and a PE ratio of 38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

