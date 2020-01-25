Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

