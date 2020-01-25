Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $164.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. 5,573,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,370,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

