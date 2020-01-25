Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. 5,573,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.