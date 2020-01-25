Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.14 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

