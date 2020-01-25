Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 64,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.52. 5,573,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.