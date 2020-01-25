Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $844,743.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $844,743.00 and $210.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,332.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.03715092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00724767 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000587 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.