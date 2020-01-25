Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading Up 5.3%

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.44, approximately 205,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 248,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Get Ternium alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 29.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.