Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Downgraded to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,661,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.