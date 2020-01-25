Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,513.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 289,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,450,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of TER traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.10. 5,661,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

