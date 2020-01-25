Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

