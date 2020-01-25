Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth increased its position in Intel by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 120,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Intel by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Intel by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

