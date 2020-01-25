Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems also reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

TDS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 472,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,550. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 207,767 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

