Telemus Capital LLC Takes $6.51 Million Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 445,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,694,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

TWO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 2,045,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

