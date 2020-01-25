Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of SYF traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. 15,759,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,700. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.