Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 6,305 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

