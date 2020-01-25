Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,255,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,418,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 605,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,300. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.