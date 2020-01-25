Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,903 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,714,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 98,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 642,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 340.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 941,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 727,998 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 233,094 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,894. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

