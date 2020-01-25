Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $53.84. 2,551,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,825. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

