Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,822,000 after buying an additional 380,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.90. The company had a trading volume of 973,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.57 and a 200-day moving average of $308.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.