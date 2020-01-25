Telemus Capital LLC Buys 394 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $9.45 on Friday, hitting $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,413. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.