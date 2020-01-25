Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 4,469 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $41,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. 4,982,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.