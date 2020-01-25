Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Raised to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $361.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $216.52 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total value of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,039. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

