Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.76.

Shares of TDOC traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. 1,320,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,320. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

