Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $15.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 6,124,554 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

In related news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 148,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 541,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.