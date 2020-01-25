Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 445,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 556,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Talos Energy by 404.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 64,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

