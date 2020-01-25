TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $142.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.36.

TTWO stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.28. 1,258,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,786. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 193,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,919,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

