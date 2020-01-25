TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €21.60 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.51 ($26.17).

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €23.74 ($27.60). The stock had a trading volume of 176,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a fifty-two week high of €23.46 ($27.28). The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.57.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

