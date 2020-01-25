T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after buying an additional 1,103,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.18. 1,018,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,971. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

