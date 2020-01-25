Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYRS. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.89.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 266,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,696. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $338.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

