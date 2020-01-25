Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

