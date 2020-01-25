Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

SYF traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,759,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,700. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

