Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

