Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.22

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.25. Swedbank shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

