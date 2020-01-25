Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.54

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB (STO:SCA.A) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.54 and traded as low as $92.60. Svenska Cellulosa SCA shares last traded at $93.30, with a volume of 13,066 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 95.54.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA.A)

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.