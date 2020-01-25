Suretly Reaches Market Cap of $117,709.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $117,709.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005945 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

