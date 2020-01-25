SunTrust Banks Downgrades Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

CDEV opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.